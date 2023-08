Cocor Posts 11% Decline In Profit In H1

Cocor Posts 11% Decline In Profit In H1. Cocor (COCR.RO), the company that manages the shopping center by the same name in downtown Bucharest, posted RON993,546 net profit in the first half of 2023, down 11.1% on the year-ago period, on RON7.4 million revenue, 14.8% higher, it said in its financial report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]