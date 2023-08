Evergent Investments Sold Romgaz And Nuclearelectrica Shares In H1, Bought OMV Petrom

Evergent Investments Sold Romgaz And Nuclearelectrica Shares In H1, Bought OMV Petrom. Financial investment company Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) made transactions with shares in major energy companies – Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), Romgaz (SNG.RO) and OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) in April-June 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]