Pretzel Shop Chain Luca Operator Tinervis Group Sees Sales Up 75% In 2022

Pretzel Shop Chain Luca Operator Tinervis Group Sees Sales Up 75% In 2022. Tinervis Group, the company that operates the Luca chain of pretzel shops, held by entrepreneurs George Adragai and Mircea Cosmin Postole, posted almost RON368 million (EUR74.6 million) sales in 2022, up 75% from the previous year’s RON209.5 million (EUR42.6 million), Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]