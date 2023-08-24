 
August 24, 2023

Romania to receive EUR 34 mln from the EU Solidarity Fund for damages caused by drought
Aug 24, 2023

Romania to receive EUR 34 mln from the EU Solidarity Fund for damages caused by drought.

The European Commission (EC) proposed on August 23 financial support of EUR 33.9 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to provide assistance to Romania following the damages caused by a severe drought in the summer of 2022. The EUSF assistance can cover parts of the costs of (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Banca Transilvania asks shareholders to approve dividends worth EUR 183 mln and new bond issues Banca Transilvania (BSE ticker: TLV) is asking its shareholders to approve the distribution of dividends worth RON 902 mln (EUR 183 mln) from its cash reserves, according to a General Shareholder Meeting (GSM) notice sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The meeting is scheduled to take place (...)

Altex's NBFI Credex Gets Payment Institution License Credex IFN, a non-banking financial institution (NBFI) of the Altex Group, the leading computer and electronics retailer in Romania, has secured a license to operate as a payment institution from Romaia’s central bank, the company announced.

Romania's prime minister wants to force passing fiscal reform but measures are not clear yet Romania’s Government plans to take responsibility in the Parliament for the fiscal reform, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced before the cabinet meeting on Thursday, August 24. “The Government will assume responsibility in the Parliament for the legislative package aimed at the reform of (...)

Real Estate Deals Increase By 16% To More Than 12,000 In July The number of real estate deals in Romania stood at 12,252 in July 2023, an increase of 16% on June 2023, data from the national cadaster agency ANCPI showed on Thursday (August 24).

Romania exported cereals worth EUR 2.7 bln during the past commercial year Romania’s earnings from cereal exports in the commercial year 2022/2023 amounted to EUR 2.7 billion, the second-highest sum from 2007 to the present. Farmers in Romania exported nearly 5 million metric tons of wheat to markets outside the EU during the commercial year that ended on June 30, (...)

Investigation at Romanian hospital after pregnant woman undergoes hernia surgery Investigations are ongoing at the Târgu Jiu Hospital in Romania after a woman underwent abdominal hernia surgery while in her ninth month of pregnancy. The surgeon failed to notice she was with child prior to the start of the operation. The doctor who performed the surgery claims that the (...)

Petru Vaduva Reelected Transgaz Chairman Of The Board State-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Thursday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its Board of Directors had elected Petru Ion Vaduva chairman of the Board until the end of his mandate as company director, that is from September 10, 2023 to April 29, 2023, as (...)

 


