Romania to receive EUR 34 mln from the EU Solidarity Fund for damages caused by drought

Romania to receive EUR 34 mln from the EU Solidarity Fund for damages caused by drought. The European Commission (EC) proposed on August 23 financial support of EUR 33.9 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to provide assistance to Romania following the damages caused by a severe drought in the summer of 2022. The EUSF assistance can cover parts of the costs of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]