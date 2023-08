OMV Petrom Starts GDR Delisting from LSE

OMV Petrom Starts GDR Delisting from LSE. OMV Petrom, the largest fuel producer in Romania, has announced at the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it has commenced the process to delist and to cancel trading of the GDRs at the London Stock Exchange because of investors’ low interest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]