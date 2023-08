Banca Transilvania Wants Shareholders’ OK for EUR1.5B Bond Issue Program

Banca Transilvania, the biggest player in Romania's banking system, is convening shareholders for September 29 for the approval of a program of corporate bond issues with a 10-year maturity for a maximum sum of EUR1.5 billion via several separate issues. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]