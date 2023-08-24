Constanta police chiefs dismissed after released driver causes deadly accident
Aug 24, 2023
Constanta police chiefs dismissed after released driver causes deadly accident.
Several police chiefs in the Romanian county of Constanta have been dismissed after the Police released a 19-year-old driver who had drugs in his possession without testing him. The driver later crashed into a group of pedestrians, killing two and injuring three others. The young driver hit a (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]