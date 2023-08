Romania Private Lending Up 5.6% YoY To RON378.2B In July 2023

Romania Private Lending Up 5.6% YoY To RON378.2B In July 2023. Private lending in Romania grew by 5.6% in nominal terms (down 3.5% in real terms) to RON378.2 billion in July 2023 compared with July 2022, central bank data showed on Thursday (August 24). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]