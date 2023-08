Winemaker Purcari Posts RON25.5M Profit in 1H/2023, up 22% YOY

Winemaker Purcari Posts RON25.5M Profit in 1H/2023, up 22% YOY. Winemaker Purcari in the first half of this year registered RON161.4 million revenues, up 30% from the year-earlier period, while net profit rose by 22% to RON25.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]