UiPath to challenge data breach fine imposed by Romanian authorities

UiPath to challenge data breach fine imposed by Romanian authorities. UiPath, a producer of automation software and the first Romanian company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has decided to challenge in court the fine imposed on it in Romania for disclosing the personal data of 600,000 users of the Academy Platform. The company was fined EUR 70,000 by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]