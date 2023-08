Petru Vaduva Reelected Transgaz Chairman Of The Board

Petru Vaduva Reelected Transgaz Chairman Of The Board. State-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) on Thursday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its Board of Directors had elected Petru Ion Vaduva chairman of the Board until the end of his mandate as company director, that is from September 10, 2023 to April 29, 2023, as (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]