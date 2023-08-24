Digital Throne Festival in Iași: digital sports, entertainment, concerts

The Digital Throne Festival in Iași, eastern Romania, will commence on August 25 with a total of 700 players from 120 countries across all continents participating in competitions and tournaments. The closing ceremony will feature DJ Armin van Buuren. The festival features tournaments for (...)