Real Estate Deals Increase By 16% To More Than 12,000 In July

Real Estate Deals Increase By 16% To More Than 12,000 In July. The number of real estate deals in Romania stood at 12,252 in July 2023, an increase of 16% on June 2023, data from the national cadaster agency ANCPI showed on Thursday (August 24). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]