Romania’s prime minister wants to force passing fiscal reform but measures are not clear yet
Aug 24, 2023
Romania’s prime minister wants to force passing fiscal reform but measures are not clear yet.
Romania’s Government plans to take responsibility in the Parliament for the fiscal reform, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced before the cabinet meeting on Thursday, August 24. “The Government will assume responsibility in the Parliament for the legislative package aimed at the reform of (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]