Banca Transilvania (BSE ticker: TLV) is asking its shareholders to approve the distribution of dividends worth RON 902 mln (EUR 183 mln) from its cash reserves, according to a General Shareholder Meeting (GSM) notice sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The meeting is scheduled to take place