Turbomecanica Posts RON60M Revenue In H1Turbomecanica (TBM.RO), a local manufacturer of gas turbine engines and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, posted RON60 million revenue in the first half of 2023 compared with RON57.7 million in the same time in 2022, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.
Nuclearelectrica Makes RON133M Deposit With Eximbank At 6.6% InterestState-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has made a term deposit in amount of RON133 million with Eximbank. The deposit is due on February 26, 2024, and carries an interest rate of 6.6% per annum, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.