Banca Transilvania Reports RON1.58B Net Profit in 1H/2023, Up 50% from 1H/2022

Banca Transilvania Reports RON1.58B Net Profit in 1H/2023, Up 50% from 1H/2022. Banca Transilvania, Romania’s biggest lending institution, reported consolidated net profit of RON1.58 billion in the first half of 2023, from RON1 billion in the same period of last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]