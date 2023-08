Readymix Romania 2022 Profit Halves in 2022, To RON4.2M

Concrete producer Readymix Romania saw its profit halve in 2022, to almost RON4.2 million (EUR851,000), from a net gain of around RON8.2 million (EUR1.6 million) in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]