Fashion Retailer LPP Aims to Invest RON35-40M in Romania in 2023. Simona Filip, running LPP Romania operations from the position of country manager, says Polish fashion retailer LPP is expanding irrespective of the economic context. The company has a EUR35-40 million investment budget for Romania in 2023.