Prysmian 2022 Turnover Tops RON2B, Up 50% on 2021. Slatina-based electrical and fiber optic cable manufacturer Prysmian, part of the Italian Prysmian group, reached turnover worth above RON2 billion (EUR412.2 million) in 2022, up 50.4% from the previous year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]