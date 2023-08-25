Meta Estate Trust Appoints Gran Via’s Antoanela Comsa Chief Investment Officer

Meta Estate Trust Appoints Gran Via’s Antoanela Comsa Chief Investment Officer. Real estate investment company Meta Estate Trust (MET.RO) has notified shareholders and capital market that during its meeting of the Board of Directors on August 23, a decision was made to appoint Antoanela Comsa chief investment officer, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]