August 25, 2023

Meta Estate Trust Appoints Gran Via’s Antoanela Comsa Chief Investment Officer
Real estate investment company Meta Estate Trust (MET.RO) has notified shareholders and capital market that during its meeting of the Board of Directors on August 23, a decision was made to appoint Antoanela Comsa chief investment officer, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Turbomecanica Posts RON60M Revenue In H1 Turbomecanica (TBM.RO), a local manufacturer of gas turbine engines and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, posted RON60 million revenue in the first half of 2023 compared with RON57.7 million in the same time in 2022, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

Nuclearelectrica Makes RON133M Deposit With Eximbank At 6.6% Interest State-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has made a term deposit in amount of RON133 million with Eximbank. The deposit is due on February 26, 2024, and carries an interest rate of 6.6% per annum, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

Transport Trade Services Signs EUR31.5M Contracts With Liberty Galati Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services (TTS) has concluded two contracts with Liberty Galati for the provision of transport services, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

Romania's biggest financial group Banca Transilvania ups net profit by 51% in H1 2023 Banca Transilvania Financial Group (BSE ticker: TLV), the biggest player in Romania’s financial market, reported a consolidated net profit of RON 1.58 billion (EUR 320 mln) in the first half of 2023, 51% higher compared to the same period of last year. The bank's net profit amounted to RON (...)

Optical Equipment Maker IOR Bucuresti Losses Widen To RON2M In H1 Optical equipment manufacturer IOR Bucuresti (IOR.RO) ended the first six months of the year with a loss of RON1.96 million, up from the RON470,000 loss in the year-ago period, the company said in its first half financial report.

Germina Agribusiness Posts RON1.53M Profit In H1 Seed producer and processor Germina Agribusiness Bucuresti (SEOM.RO) posted RON1.53 million net profit in the first half of 2023, up from only RON29,325 in the first half of 2022.

Electrica Switches to RON106M Net Profit in 1H/2023, from RON176M Losses in 1H/2022 Electrica, a major player on Romania’s electricity distribution and supply market, in January-June 2023 period reported net profit of RON106 million, a significant improvement against the RON176 million loss registered in the same period of 2022.

 


