Electrica Switches to RON106M Net Profit in 1H/2023, from RON176M Losses in 1H/2022. Electrica, a major player on Romania’s electricity distribution and supply market, in January-June 2023 period reported net profit of RON106 million, a significant improvement against the RON176 million loss registered in the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]