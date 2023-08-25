CFA Romania Analysts Project 7.52% Average Inflation Rate in Next 12 Months, See Leu at 5.0798 Units/Euro, Expect 2.8% Economic Growth in 2023

CFA Romania Analysts Project 7.52% Average Inflation Rate in Next 12 Months, See Leu at 5.0798 Units/Euro, Expect 2.8% Economic Growth in 2023. Financial analysts part of CFA Romania association estimate the Romanian currency will decline to an average exchange rate of 5.0798 units/euro in the coming 12 months, while the average inflation rate is expected to hit 7.52%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]