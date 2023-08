Optical Equipment Maker IOR Bucuresti Losses Widen To RON2M In H1

Optical Equipment Maker IOR Bucuresti Losses Widen To RON2M In H1. Optical equipment manufacturer IOR Bucuresti (IOR.RO) ended the first six months of the year with a loss of RON1.96 million, up from the RON470,000 loss in the year-ago period, the company said in its first half financial report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]