Germina Agribusiness Posts RON1.53M Profit In H1. Seed producer and processor Germina Agribusiness Bucuresti (SEOM.RO) posted RON1.53 million net profit in the first half of 2023, up from only RON29,325 in the first half of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]