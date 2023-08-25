Romania’s biggest financial group Banca Transilvania ups net profit by 51% in H1 2023

Banca Transilvania Financial Group (BSE ticker: TLV), the biggest player in Romania's financial market, reported a consolidated net profit of RON 1.58 billion (EUR 320 mln) in the first half of 2023, 51% higher compared to the same period of last year. The bank's net profit amounted to RON (...)