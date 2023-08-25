Nearly half of vehicles stopped in traffic for technical inspections in Romania are non-compliant



Nearly half (44%) of the vehicles in Romania inspected in traffic during the first six months of the year had major or dangerous technical deficiencies and were declared non-compliant, according to a statement by the Romanian Auto Registry (RAR). However, the RAR inspectors only stopped (...)