Turbomecanica Posts RON60M Revenue In H1. Turbomecanica (TBM.RO), a local manufacturer of gas turbine engines and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, posted RON60 million revenue in the first half of 2023 compared with RON57.7 million in the same time in 2022, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]