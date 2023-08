Nuclearelectrica Makes RON133M Deposit With Eximbank At 6.6% Interest

State-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has made a term deposit in amount of RON133 million with Eximbank. The deposit is due on February 26, 2024, and carries an interest rate of 6.6% per annum, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.