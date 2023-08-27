Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania

Update: The authorities announced on Sunday that a woman who suffered severe burns on 95% of her body also died, Biziday.ro reported. Meanwhile, several of the injured have been transported abroad for treatment. Initial story: One person died and 57 were injured after two massive explosions