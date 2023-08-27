 
August 27, 2023

Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
Update: The authorities announced on Sunday that a woman who suffered severe burns on 95% of her body also died, Biziday.ro reported. Meanwhile, several of the injured have been transported abroad for treatment. Initial story: One person died and 57 were injured after two massive explosions (...)

Romanian companies win tender for modernization of Bucharest's main train station Romania's national railway company CFR announced the winning bid in the public tender for the modernization of Gara de Nord, Bucharest's main train station. The winning association of companies consists of Gdo Mov Impex SRL - Omega Cert Sistem SRL. The value of the tender, excluding VAT, is (...)

NASA Space Apps Challenge opens registrations for events in Romania NASA Space Apps Challenge, the largest international hackathon, has launched registrations for the twelfth edition, which will take place on the weekend of October 7-8 in five cities from Romania, as well as hundreds of other places around the world. Programmers, scientists, designers, (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON678M From Banks On August 28 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON678 million from banks on Monday (August 28), selling government paper with a nominal value of RON500 million at an annual average yield of 6.76%.

Romania to double capacity of Black Sea ports to help Ukraine ship grain, PM says Romania will double the capacity of its main Black Sea port and maritime transport routes on the Danube within two months to help Ukraine ship its grain, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said in a recent interview. The Romanian PM recently told the Financial Times that the plan will be (...)

Sibiu: 130 films from over 40 countries join Astra Film Festival's 2023 lineup Astra Film Festival holds its 30th edition this year, with an official selection comprising over 130 films from 40+ countries. The event, one of the largest in Europe dedicated to non-fiction productions, is set to take place in Sibiu from October 15 to 22. This year’s lineup includes 75 (...)

One in two Romanians can't afford to save anymore due to inflation, study finds Inflation has seriously impacted Romanians' saving and spending habits. Nearly half (48%) of respondents to a study conducted by Ipsos for ING Bank can no longer afford to save because of inflation, and only 11% put more money aside to face a more expensive future, already signaled by the (...)

Orange Romania commits to long-term virtual procurement of renewable energy Companies within the Orange Romania Group have signed the first vPPA (virtual Power Purchase Agreement) contract with Engie Romania, which involves the long-term virtual procurement of renewable energy. Orange said that the 6-year agreement will allow its Romanian branch to cover 30 GWh of (...)

 


