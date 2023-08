Inform Lykos Romania Reports EUR52M Turnover in 2022, Up 27% YOY

Inform Lykos Romania, the local subsidiary of the Greek digital transformation services provider of the same name, in 2022 posted turnover growth of around 27% last year against 2021, thus going beyond the EUR52 million (RON257.5 million) threshold. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]