URBB Sees Losses Widen Fivefold in 2022 To RON48M

URBB Sees Losses Widen Fivefold in 2022 To RON48M. In 2022, a year when beer consumption dwindled, United Romanian Breweries Bereprod, the company producing Tuborg beer brand among others, saw losses grow five times against 2021, to RON48 million, in line with ZF calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]