INS: Romanian Execs Forecast Rising Prices in Constructions and Retail, Moderate Growth in the Two Fields in Aug-Oct 2023.

Romanian executives for August-October 2023 period project a moderate activity increase in constructions and retail, in parallel with rising prices in the two fields, while the number of employees in industry, constructions and services will remain relatively stable, in line with a survey by (...)