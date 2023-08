Aquila 1H/2023 Net Profit Up 29% To RON42M from 1H/2022

Aquila 1H/2023 Net Profit Up 29% To RON42M from 1H/2022. AQUILA Part Prod Com (AQ), market leader in integrated distribution and logistics services in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, ended the first half of 2023 with RON41.8 million net profit, 29% higher than in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]