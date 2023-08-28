Speedwell takes EUR 13.6 mln loan for third building of The Ivy residential project in Bucharest

Speedwell takes EUR 13.6 mln loan for third building of The Ivy residential project in Bucharest. Real estate developer Speedwell signed a new agreement with Garanti BBVA for a loan of EUR 13.6 million to finance the third building of The Ivy, the premium residential project close to the Baneasa forest in northern Bucharest. Construction works at the third building, which will consist of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]