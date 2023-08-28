Romania to double capacity of Black Sea ports to help Ukraine ship grain, PM says

Romania to double capacity of Black Sea ports to help Ukraine ship grain, PM says. Romania will double the capacity of its main Black Sea port and maritime transport routes on the Danube within two months to help Ukraine ship its grain, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said in a recent interview. The Romanian PM recently told the Financial Times that the plan will be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]