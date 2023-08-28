One in two Romanians can't afford to save anymore due to inflation, study finds



Inflation has seriously impacted Romanians' saving and spending habits. Nearly half (48%) of respondents to a study conducted by Ipsos for ING Bank can no longer afford to save because of inflation, and only 11% put more money aside to face a more expensive future, already signaled by the (...)