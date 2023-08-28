Orange Romania commits to long-term virtual procurement of renewable energy
Aug 28, 2023
Orange Romania commits to long-term virtual procurement of renewable energy.
Companies within the Orange Romania Group have signed the first vPPA (virtual Power Purchase Agreement) contract with Engie Romania, which involves the long-term virtual procurement of renewable energy. Orange said that the 6-year agreement will allow its Romanian branch to cover 30 GWh of (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]