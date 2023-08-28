Romanian companies win tender for modernization of Bucharest's main train station

Romanian companies win tender for modernization of Bucharest's main train station. Romania's national railway company CFR announced the winning bid in the public tender for the modernization of Gara de Nord, Bucharest's main train station. The winning association of companies consists of Gdo Mov Impex SRL - Omega Cert Sistem SRL. The value of the tender, excluding VAT, is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]