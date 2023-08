DTEK Renewables Plans To Reach 750MW Capacity In Green Energy Projects

DTEK Renewables Plans To Reach 750MW Capacity In Green Energy Projects. Moldova Eolian SRL, the project company behind the Ruginoasa wind farm, wholly owned by DTEK Renewables International B.V., has reached a EUR55 million financing agreement for the 60MW project to be built by early next year in Iasi County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]