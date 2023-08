Most expensive highway in Romania could cost EUR 40 mln per km

Most expensive highway in Romania could cost EUR 40 mln per km. Romania’s road infrastructure company CNAIR has approved the technical and economic parameters for the middle section of the A8 highway, which will connect the historical regions of Transylvania and Moldova. This approval prepares the way for launching the public tender for what will be the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]