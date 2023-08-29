Romanian FMCG distributor Aquila posts higher turnover and profit in first half

Romanian FMCG distributor Aquila posts higher turnover and profit in first half. Aquila (BSE ticker: AQ), the biggest FMCG distribution and logistics group in Romania, recorded revenues of RON 1.1 billion (EUR 223 mln) in the first half of 2023, up by 17% compared with the same period of 2022. The revenue growth was driven mainly by the advance in the distribution