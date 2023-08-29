Austrian logistics group sees strong business growth in Romania as auto market recovers

Austrian logistics group sees strong business growth in Romania as auto market recovers. Austrian automotive logistics company Hödlmayr increased its turnover in Romania by over 30% in 2022 to EUR 43 million as the auto industry started to recover. The company has contracts with Romanian car manufacturer Dacia to carry the vehicles produced at its factory in Mioveni, in southern (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]