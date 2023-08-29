Foreign investors warn that turnover tax would negatively impact Romania's economy

Foreign investors warn that turnover tax would negatively impact Romania's economy. The introduction of a turnover tax would have a negative impact on Romania's economy, warns the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) – an organization that represents the biggest foreign investors in the country. "The introduction of taxation of a percentage of turnover can lead to the slowdown or (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]