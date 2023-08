One United Properties Reports RON843M Turnover in 1H/2023, Up 25%, RON287M Net Profit, Down 17%

One United Properties Reports RON843M Turnover in 1H/2023, Up 25%, RON287M Net Profit, Down 17%. Real estate developer One United Properties, in the first half of 2023 registered consolidated turnover of RON843 million, 25% higher than in 1H/2022, and net profit worth RON287 million, down 17%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]