TELLUR Brand Rakes in EUR23.5M Turnover in 2022, Aims for EUR25M in 2023

TELLUR Brand Rakes in EUR23.5M Turnover in 2022, Aims for EUR25M in 2023. TELLUR brand, owned by local IT&C products and accessories distributor ABN Systems International, in 2022 generated turnover worth EUR23.5 million, George Barbu, ABN System CEO, told ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]