MedLife announces a 27% increase in consolidated pro forma turnover in the first semester of this year



MedLife announces a 27% increase in consolidated pro forma turnover in the first semester of this year.

MedLife (BSE: M) continues to be on an upward trend, recording a revenue of EUR 222.1 million in the first semester of this year, a 27% increase compared to the same period of the previous year; The group achieved significant growth across all business lines, the best results being recorded by (...)