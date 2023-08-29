One United Properties posts a consolidated turnover of EUR 171 million and a gross profit of EUR 69.8 million in H1 2023

One United Properties posts a consolidated turnover of EUR 171 million and a gross profit of EUR 69.8 million in H1 2023. One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading Romanian green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, posts a consolidated turnover of 171 million euros in H1 2023, a 26% increase compared to H1 2022. The gross profit reached 69.8 million euros, a 17% increase (excluding the (...)