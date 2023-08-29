StepFWD Together: Applications open for acceleration program targeting tech startups from CEE

StepFWD Together: Applications open for acceleration program targeting tech startups from CEE. StepFWD Together kicked off the applications for a new cohort of 20 technology startups from the CEE region seeking to accelerate their growth. Participation in the program is free of charge and equity-free, and the application deadline is October 8. StepFWD Together is looking for 20 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]