Taste of Transylvania gastronomic festival to include largest drone show in Romania

Taste of Transylvania gastronomic festival to include largest drone show in Romania. The second edition of the Taste of Transylvania gastronomic festival will take place again this year in the holiday village of Boroş, in the Lunca de Sus commune, in September. The organizers have also announced Romania's largest drone show as part of the festival. The festival will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]